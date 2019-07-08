Vectrus Acquires Advantor Systems For $44M
Vectrus (NYSE: VEC) shares are trading higher after the company announced it will acquire Advantor Systems for $44 million.
Advantor Systems is a provider of integrated electronic security systems to the federal government from Infrasafe and Mccarthy Capital. The transaction's purchase price of $44 million was funded by cash on hand and Vectrus' credit facility.
For the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2018, Vectrus generated revenue of $35 million.
"Advantor strengthens Vectrus as an innovator in the emerging converged infrastructure market and supports our strategy to advance Vectrus into a higher value, technology-enabled and differentiated platform," said Chuck Prow, CEO of Vectrus.
Vectrus shares were trading higher by 4.4% at $43.30 Monday afternoon. The stock has a 52-week high of $46.51 and a 52-week low of $19.61.
Related Links:
Crane Raises Acquisition Offer For Circor
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Lower Start On Wall Street
Posted-In: Advantor SystemsM&A News
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.