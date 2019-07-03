Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Symantec Shares Are Flying On Report Broadcom Is Eyeing A Takeover

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 03, 2019 8:42am   Comments
Share:
Symantec Shares Are Flying On Report Broadcom Is Eyeing A Takeover

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is reportedly eyeing an acquisition of cybersecurity company Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC), sources told Bloomberg.

Broadcom is potentially looking to buy Symantec to gain exposure to the more profitable software business, according to Bloomberg. Morgan Stanley analyst Craig Hettenbach told the publication Broadcom's strategy over the years to generate "high cash on cash returns" through acquisition has been successful. However, further acquisitions in the semiconductor sector is "much lower today" after a period of consolidation.

Why It's Important

If reports are accurate, Broadcom's acquisition of Symantec would mark its "most ambitious deal yet," said Bloomberg Intelligence's technology analyst Anand Srinivasan. Under its control, Broadcom CEO Hock Tan would need to "aggressively" trim Symantec's costs and keep sales stable at a time when it is losing market share.

Harsh Kumar, a Piper Jaffray analyst, was quoted by Bloomberg as saying Symantec would "make a perfect fit" for Broadcom's portfolio. The potential deal is similar to Broadcom's CA Technologies acquisition, which "ultimately turned out to be extremely successful" under Broadcom's control.

A deal could come in the coming weeks, although there is no guarantee a deal would finalize as talks could break down.

Shares of Symantec were trading higher by more than 15% to $25.46 early Wednesday morning, while Broadcom's stock lost around 4% following the merger report.

Related Links:

Baird: Broadcom Lowers Full-Year Revenue Outlook On High Channel Inventory

Analysts: Broadcom's Reduced Outlook Due More To Caution Than Broader Weakness

Posted-In: Analyst Color M&A News Rumors Top Stories Movers Tech Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SYMC + AVGO)

24 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise Ahead Of Economic Reports
Skittish Stocks Found New Momentum In June
36 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
AMD Option Trader Betting The Rally Will Resume
Baird: Broadcom Lowers Full-Year Revenue Outlook On High Channel Inventory
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ROPMaintains394.0
DLRInitiates Coverage On140.0
BBUReinstates48.0
PBRInitiates Coverage On21.0
NEMReinstates45.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

5 Plant-Based Meat Makers That Could Give Beyond Meat A Run For Its Money