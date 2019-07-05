5 Stocks To Watch For July 5, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) disclosed that ULTOMIRIS has received marketing authorization from the European Commission for the treatment of adult patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria. Alexion Pharmaceuticals shares gained 1.2% to $134.98 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: OMN) shares surged around 55% Wednesday after Synthomer Plc announced plans to buy the company for an enterprise value of $824 million. OMNOVA shares rose 0.2% to $9.93 in after-hours trading. WPP PLC (NYSE: WPP) reported the acquisition of majority stake in Italian technology-driven creative agency, Aquest. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. WPP shares rose 0.7% to close at $ 62.81 on Wednesday.

