5 Stocks To Watch For July 5, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) disclosed that ULTOMIRIS has received marketing authorization from the European Commission for the treatment of adult patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria. Alexion Pharmaceuticals shares gained 1.2% to $134.98 in the after-hours trading session.
- OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OMN) shares surged around 55% Wednesday after Synthomer Plc announced plans to buy the company for an enterprise value of $824 million. OMNOVA shares rose 0.2% to $9.93 in after-hours trading.
- WPP PLC (NYSE: WPP) reported the acquisition of majority stake in Italian technology-driven creative agency, Aquest. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. WPP shares rose 0.7% to close at $ 62.81 on Wednesday.
- Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ: GRFS) reported the FDA approval of Xembify, its new 20% subcutaneous immunoglobulin for treating primary immunodeficiencies. Grifols shares gained 1.5% to close at $21.40 on Wednesday.
- Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) shares jumped around 14% Wednesday following a report that Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is in advanced talks to buy the company. Symantec shares rose 0.6% to $25.25 in after-hours trading.
