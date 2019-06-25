Market Overview

A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Overbought Stocks For June 25, 2019

Sebastian Brown , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 25, 2019 1:53pm   Comments
This overbought list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks overvalued within the market.

  1. Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE: CUZ) shares were down 1.32% to $37.48. On March 25, the company announced an all-stock merger with TIER REIT.
  2. Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HLG) shares were up 0.98% to $61.84.
  3. Array BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ: ARRY) shares were down 0.13% to $46.17. On June 14, shares rose 64% following news the company would be acquired by Pfizer for $48 per share in cash.
  4. AngloGold Ashanti Ltd (NYSE: AU) shares were down 4.67% to $16.89.
  5. NovaGold Resources Inc (NYSE: NEM) shares were down 0.96% to $38.06.
  6. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) shares were down 1% to $32.26.
  7. Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE: GOLD) shares were down 2.34% to $15.86.
  8. Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSE: PHYS) shares were up 0.22% to $11.35.
  9. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ: ERIE) shares were up 1.1% to $256.53.
  10. Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: CY) shares were flat at around $22.22. On June 3, the company announced it would be acquired by Infineon Technologies for $23.85 per share.

Posted-In: M&A News Events Trading Ideas

