10 Consumer Staples Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- MedAvail Holdings (NASDAQ:MDVL) shares increased by 48.7% to $1.27 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:31 EST, MedAvail Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 55.2 million, which is 25793.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.9 million.
- Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) stock increased by 14.38% to $8.35. The current volume of 14.7 million shares is 3555.5% of Origin Agritech's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.3 million.
- Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) stock increased by 11.15% to $1.08. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 369.9K, which is 335.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.1 million.
- Zivo Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO) shares rose 8.02% to $4.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.0 million.
- Lamb Weston Hldgs (NYSE:LW) stock moved upwards by 6.93% to $64.63. As of 13:31 EST, Lamb Weston Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million, which is 123.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) shares increased by 6.87% to $280.0.
Losers
- Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) stock declined by 22.1% to $6.58 during Thursday's regular session. Rite Aid's stock is trading at a volume of 16.1 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 664.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $366.7 million.
- Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) stock decreased by 11.8% to $5.98. As of 13:31 EST, Dingdong (Cayman)'s stock is trading at a volume of 8.2 million, which is 400.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- Yatsen Holding (NYSE:YSG) stock decreased by 9.86% to $0.75. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 2.7 million, which is 50.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $475.1 million.
- 111 (NASDAQ:YI) stock fell 9.58% to $2.36. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 229.2K shares, making up 30.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $195.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-defensive-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers