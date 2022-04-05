 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 05, 2022 2:16pm   Comments
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM) shares rose 141.5% to $5.46 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 114.7 million, which is 5279.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $38.9 million.
  • Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) stock increased by 24.06% to $1.99. Trading volume for Compass Therapeutics's stock is 232.4K as of 13:30 EST. This is 142.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $201.0 million.
  • CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) shares rose 15.94% to $0.38. CNS Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 6.1 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 376.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.3 million.
  • Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG) stock moved upwards by 10.53% to $2.87. Bone Biologics's stock is trading at a volume of 66.1K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 4.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.7 million.
  • Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) stock moved upwards by 10.2% to $14.16. The current volume of 17.1 million shares is 373.3% of Longeveron's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $296.1 million.
  • Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) shares increased by 10.03% to $38.39. As of 13:30 EST, Arcus Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 4.1 million, which is 612.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.

Losers

  • Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) stock declined by 43.1% to $22.75 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 180.0% of Nutex Health's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST).
  • Imara (NASDAQ:IMRA) shares decreased by 33.75% to $1.08. As of 13:30 EST, Imara's stock is trading at a volume of 4.3 million, which is 1867.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $28.3 million.
  • Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) shares declined by 20.85% to $2.05. The current volume of 397.9K shares is 12.0% of Immix Biopharma's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $28.4 million.
  • Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) stock decreased by 17.43% to $0.17. As of 13:30 EST, Zosano Pharma's stock is trading at a volume of 28.6 million, which is 202.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.5 million.
  • GBS (NASDAQ:GBS) stock declined by 16.8% to $1.09. As of 13:30 EST, GBS's stock is trading at a volume of 3.7 million, which is 142.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.2 million.
  • SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) stock declined by 16.57% to $2.72. Trading volume for SAB Biotherapeutics's stock is 188.0K as of 13:30 EST. This is 80.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

