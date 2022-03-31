12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) stock rose 60.6% to $10.79 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 84.1 million shares, making up 8203.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $225.6 million.
- Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) stock increased by 53.03% to $2.52. The current volume of 164.6 million shares is 3327.9% of Clovis Oncology's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $359.1 million.
- SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) stock rose 37.3% to $3.57. Trading volume for SAB Biotherapeutics's stock is 1.5 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 1521.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $153.3 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) stock moved upwards by 28.51% to $6.85. Trading volume for Icosavax's stock is 3.2 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 1254.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $267.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) shares increased by 22.43% to $0.54. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 8.8 million shares, making up 1148.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $88.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Creative Medical Tech (NASDAQ:CELZ) stock increased by 18.28% to $4.01. As of 13:31 EST, Creative Medical Tech's stock is trading at a volume of 17.6 million, which is 321.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
Losers
- Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) stock declined by 24.4% to $1.46 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Acutus Medical's stock is 520.3K as of 13:31 EST. This is 103.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Hillstream BioPharma (NASDAQ:HILS) stock fell 23.65% to $1.55. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 910.7K, which is 126.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.4 million.
- Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) shares declined by 18.34% to $2.69. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.4 million shares, making up 167.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $913.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) stock declined by 17.02% to $2.37. The current volume of 1.6 million shares is 189.2% of NRX Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $157.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) shares declined by 16.46% to $1.34. Trading volume for Vyant Bio's stock is 1.2 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 274.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) stock decreased by 15.95% to $1.16. OncoSec Medical's stock is trading at a volume of 390.6K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 302.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $45.6 million.
