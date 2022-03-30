 Skip to main content

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 30, 2022 1:57pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) stock moved upwards by 19.5% to $1.69 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Romeo Power's stock is 25.6 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 439.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $226.5 million.
  • ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) stock rose 18.22% to $0.88. ComSovereign Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 931.4K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 134.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.0 million.
  • Spire Globall (NYSE:SPIR) stock rose 13.04% to $2.34. The current volume of 702.1K shares is 56.5% of Spire Globall's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $325.4 million.
  • Sarcos Technology (NASDAQ:STRC) stock increased by 10.81% to $6.56. Sarcos Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 124.9K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 87.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $937.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Xos (NASDAQ:XOS) shares increased by 9.14% to $3.46. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 452.1K, which is 91.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $564.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Advent Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:ADN) shares increased by 9.03% to $2.6. The current volume of 968.2K shares is 151.7% of Advent Technologies Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $133.0 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.

 

Losers

  • Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD) shares declined by 29.8% to $1.58 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 2.2 million shares is 168.0% of Fast Radius's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $115.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • SES AI (NYSE:SES) stock fell 11.35% to $8.09. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 609.6K shares, making up 61.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion.
  • Microvast Holdings (NASDAQ:MVST) stock decreased by 8.63% to $6.78. As of 13:31 EST, Microvast Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million, which is 153.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Grab Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRAB) stock fell 8.32% to $3.58. Trading volume for Grab Hldgs's stock is 7.5 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 28.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.4 billion.
  • CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD) stock declined by 7.93% to $2.44. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 865.5K, which is 72.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) shares declined by 7.16% to $26.47. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 110.9K, which is 35.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

