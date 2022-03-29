12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) shares rose 114.8% to $32.2 during Tuesday's regular session. IGM Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 31.6 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 10213.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) shares increased by 62.42% to $0.33. Trading volume for China SXT Pharmaceuticals's stock is 182.4 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 2844.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 million.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) shares moved upwards by 25.21% to $1.44. As of 13:31 EST, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 495.7K, which is 157.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $70.1 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) shares increased by 24.44% to $3.36. Trading volume for Molecular Templates's stock is 334.6K as of 13:31 EST. This is 153.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $189.1 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) stock increased by 19.28% to $3.34. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares, making up 587.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $358.1 million.
- Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRKP) shares moved upwards by 17.15% to $9.9.
Losers
- NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) stock declined by 27.7% to $12.87 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 14.6 million shares, making up 1379.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs (NASDAQ:AVAH) stock decreased by 26.93% to $3.94. Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 3.4 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 1142.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $725.3 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) stock decreased by 24.78% to $1.21. Trading volume for Progenity's stock is 17.3 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 166.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $198.3 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) shares decreased by 23.3% to $0.22. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.2 million shares, making up 2588.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.6 million.
- Creative Medical Tech (NASDAQ:CELZ) shares decreased by 21.37% to $3.57. The current volume of 2.7 million shares is 50.1% of Creative Medical Tech's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.5 million.
- Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) shares decreased by 20.88% to $3.36. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 2.1 million, which is 1146.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $63.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
