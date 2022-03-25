 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2022 1:48pm   Comments
Share:
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) stock increased by 25.6% to $5.35 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Kidpik's stock is 28.5 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 508.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $40.7 million.
  • Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) stock moved upwards by 15.14% to $1.95. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares, making up 1213.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.3 million.
  • Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) stock moved upwards by 13.22% to $0.69. Trading volume for Greenlane Hldgs's stock is 23.1 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 2147.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $63.2 million.
  • Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) stock moved upwards by 12.25% to $9.25. The current volume of 153.2K shares is 53.3% of Boxed's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $636.9 million.
  • Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) stock moved upwards by 12.18% to $1.79. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 350.0K shares, making up 130.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.2 million.
  • SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) shares rose 7.41% to $7.68. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion.

Losers

  • Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) shares fell 21.3% to $2.36 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Mullen Automotive's stock is 134.4 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 141.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $82.4 million.
  • Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) shares decreased by 13.54% to $128.53. As of 13:31 EST, Carvana's stock is trading at a volume of 3.5 million, which is 90.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 billion.
  • Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN) shares decreased by 13.04% to $2.27. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 12.9 million, which is 116.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $593.0 million.
  • Puxin (NYSE:NEW) stock declined by 11.75% to $2.18. Puxin's stock is trading at a volume of 171.6K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 4.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.0 million.
  • MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) stock declined by 11.46% to $0.35. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 326.1K shares, making up 117.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.0 million.
  • Leju Holdings (NYSE:LEJU) shares decreased by 10.98% to $0.66. Trading volume for Leju Holdings's stock is 216.0K as of 13:31 EST. This is 100.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $90.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (YTRA + PIK)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
42 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Here's Why Kidpik Shares Are Falling
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Nasdaq Surges Over 1%
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com