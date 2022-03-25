12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) stock increased by 25.6% to $5.35 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Kidpik's stock is 28.5 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 508.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $40.7 million.
- Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) stock moved upwards by 15.14% to $1.95. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares, making up 1213.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.3 million.
- Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) stock moved upwards by 13.22% to $0.69. Trading volume for Greenlane Hldgs's stock is 23.1 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 2147.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $63.2 million.
- Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) stock moved upwards by 12.25% to $9.25. The current volume of 153.2K shares is 53.3% of Boxed's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $636.9 million.
- Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) stock moved upwards by 12.18% to $1.79. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 350.0K shares, making up 130.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.2 million.
- SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) shares rose 7.41% to $7.68. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion.
Losers
- Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) shares fell 21.3% to $2.36 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Mullen Automotive's stock is 134.4 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 141.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $82.4 million.
- Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) shares decreased by 13.54% to $128.53. As of 13:31 EST, Carvana's stock is trading at a volume of 3.5 million, which is 90.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 billion.
- Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN) shares decreased by 13.04% to $2.27. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 12.9 million, which is 116.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $593.0 million.
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) stock declined by 11.75% to $2.18. Puxin's stock is trading at a volume of 171.6K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 4.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.0 million.
- MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) stock declined by 11.46% to $0.35. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 326.1K shares, making up 117.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.0 million.
- Leju Holdings (NYSE:LEJU) shares decreased by 10.98% to $0.66. Trading volume for Leju Holdings's stock is 216.0K as of 13:31 EST. This is 100.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $90.1 million.
