 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2022 2:30pm   Comments
Share:
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Aesthetic Medical Intl (NASDAQ:AIH) shares increased by 27.8% to $1.77 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 149.1K shares is 551.4% of Aesthetic Medical Intl's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $41.7 million.
  • Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG) shares moved upwards by 25.8% to $2.73. The current volume of 276.9K shares is 20.6% of Bone Biologics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) shares rose 23.55% to $3.55. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares, making up 74.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $133.8 million.
  • I-MAB (NASDAQ:IMAB) shares moved upwards by 22.03% to $20.38. Trading volume for I-MAB's stock is 1.1 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 132.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
  • VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) shares increased by 21.93% to $0.74. Trading volume for VYNE Therapeutics's stock is 1.2 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 104.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $39.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) stock rose 20.97% to $5.86. The company's market cap stands at $257.5 million.

 

Losers

  • Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) stock declined by 27.9% to $1.37 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Nymox Pharmaceutical's stock is 3.4 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 1403.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $116.1 million.
  • HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) shares decreased by 18.67% to $1.72. The current volume of 426.7K shares is 813.4% of HTG Molecular Diagnostics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million.
  • TC BioPharm (Holdings) (NASDAQ:TCBP) stock decreased by 13.79% to $1.25. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.7 million shares, making up 61.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.0 million.
  • Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) shares decreased by 13.75% to $0.46. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 11.8 million, which is 190.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.9 million.
  • Blue Water Vaccines (NASDAQ:BWV) stock fell 11.86% to $35.97. The company's market cap stands at $397.4 million.
  • Avalon Globocare (NASDAQ:AVCO) stock declined by 9.14% to $0.66. Avalon Globocare's stock is trading at a volume of 227.9K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 138.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (AVCO + AIH)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
96 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
95 Biggest Movers From Friday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com