12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Aesthetic Medical Intl (NASDAQ:AIH) shares increased by 27.8% to $1.77 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 149.1K shares is 551.4% of Aesthetic Medical Intl's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $41.7 million.
- Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG) shares moved upwards by 25.8% to $2.73. The current volume of 276.9K shares is 20.6% of Bone Biologics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) shares rose 23.55% to $3.55. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares, making up 74.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $133.8 million.
- I-MAB (NASDAQ:IMAB) shares moved upwards by 22.03% to $20.38. Trading volume for I-MAB's stock is 1.1 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 132.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
- VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) shares increased by 21.93% to $0.74. Trading volume for VYNE Therapeutics's stock is 1.2 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 104.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $39.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) stock rose 20.97% to $5.86. The company's market cap stands at $257.5 million.
Losers
- Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) stock declined by 27.9% to $1.37 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Nymox Pharmaceutical's stock is 3.4 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 1403.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $116.1 million.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) shares decreased by 18.67% to $1.72. The current volume of 426.7K shares is 813.4% of HTG Molecular Diagnostics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million.
- TC BioPharm (Holdings) (NASDAQ:TCBP) stock decreased by 13.79% to $1.25. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.7 million shares, making up 61.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.0 million.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) shares decreased by 13.75% to $0.46. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 11.8 million, which is 190.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.9 million.
- Blue Water Vaccines (NASDAQ:BWV) stock fell 11.86% to $35.97. The company's market cap stands at $397.4 million.
- Avalon Globocare (NASDAQ:AVCO) stock declined by 9.14% to $0.66. Avalon Globocare's stock is trading at a volume of 227.9K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 138.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.3 million.
