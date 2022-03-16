 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2022 1:37pm   Comments
Share:
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) stock moved upwards by 45.0% to $39.59 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 59.2 million, which is 623.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.6 billion.
  • Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) shares rose 37.18% to $8.08. Dada Nexus's stock is trading at a volume of 5.8 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 439.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
  • Elite Education Group Intl (NASDAQ:EEIQ) stock increased by 36.19% to $2.22. Elite Education Group Intl's stock is trading at a volume of 234.1K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 1140.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.2 million.
  • Youdao (NYSE:DAO) shares rose 34.4% to $8.4. Trading volume for Youdao's stock is 512.2K as of 13:30 EST. This is 225.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) shares rose 30.89% to $2.5. As of 13:30 EST, TAL Education's stock is trading at a volume of 20.0 million, which is 173.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
  • JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) shares moved upwards by 30.86% to $60.17. As of 13:30 EST, JD.com's stock is trading at a volume of 42.0 million, which is 323.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $93.5 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

 

Losers

  • Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) shares fell 18.8% to $3.24 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 1.5 million shares is 53.1% of Hour Loop's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.5 million.
  • CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) shares decreased by 9.96% to $6.42. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 2.5 million, which is 301.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $340.8 million.
  • Skillful Craftsman (NASDAQ:EDTK) shares decreased by 8.19% to $1.24. As of 13:30 EST, Skillful Craftsman's stock is trading at a volume of 773.4K, which is 250.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.4 million.
  • Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) stock declined by 6.42% to $9.4. As of 13:30 EST, Inspirato's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million, which is 65.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $441.3 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (DADA + DAO)

Mid-Day Market Update: Nasdaq Jumps 350 Points; CarParts.com Shares Drop
61 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
40 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Dada Nexus Provides COVID Self-Test Kits Online In China
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com