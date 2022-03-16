10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) stock moved upwards by 45.0% to $39.59 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 59.2 million, which is 623.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.6 billion.
- Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) shares rose 37.18% to $8.08. Dada Nexus's stock is trading at a volume of 5.8 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 439.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
- Elite Education Group Intl (NASDAQ:EEIQ) stock increased by 36.19% to $2.22. Elite Education Group Intl's stock is trading at a volume of 234.1K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 1140.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.2 million.
- Youdao (NYSE:DAO) shares rose 34.4% to $8.4. Trading volume for Youdao's stock is 512.2K as of 13:30 EST. This is 225.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) shares rose 30.89% to $2.5. As of 13:30 EST, TAL Education's stock is trading at a volume of 20.0 million, which is 173.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
- JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) shares moved upwards by 30.86% to $60.17. As of 13:30 EST, JD.com's stock is trading at a volume of 42.0 million, which is 323.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $93.5 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
Losers
- Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) shares fell 18.8% to $3.24 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 1.5 million shares is 53.1% of Hour Loop's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.5 million.
- CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) shares decreased by 9.96% to $6.42. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 2.5 million, which is 301.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $340.8 million.
- Skillful Craftsman (NASDAQ:EDTK) shares decreased by 8.19% to $1.24. As of 13:30 EST, Skillful Craftsman's stock is trading at a volume of 773.4K, which is 250.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.4 million.
- Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) stock declined by 6.42% to $9.4. As of 13:30 EST, Inspirato's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million, which is 65.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $441.3 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
