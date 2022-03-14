12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) stock moved upwards by 22.2% to $1.65 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 384.2 million shares is 811.1% of Mullen Automotive's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.6 million.
- Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) stock moved upwards by 12.53% to $7.81. The current volume of 353.0K shares is 387.7% of Landsea Homes's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $361.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) stock moved upwards by 10.46% to $72.61. The current volume of 1.5 million shares is 129.4% of Signet Jewelers's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion.
- Academy Sports (NASDAQ:ASO) shares increased by 10.0% to $34.85. The current volume of 6.7 million shares is 262.0% of Academy Sports's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) shares rose 7.13% to $0.17. As of 13:30 EST, Molecular Data's stock is trading at a volume of 54.6 million, which is 777.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.1 million.
- Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) shares rose 6.55% to $2.69. Trading volume for Hour Loop's stock is 729.1K as of 13:30 EST. This is 27.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.0 million.
Losers
- Electric Last Mile Solns (NASDAQ:ELMS) stock decreased by 50.0% to $0.95 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 4.1 million shares is 481.2% of Electric Last Mile Solns's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.8 million.
- Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) stock declined by 33.16% to $0.3. Trading volume for Waitr Hldgs's stock is 8.2 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 260.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $43.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) shares declined by 27.88% to $5.08. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.1 million shares, making up 177.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE) stock fell 24.87% to $4.09. Faraday Future's stock is trading at a volume of 4.6 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 294.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.8 million.
- Cango (NYSE:CANG) shares fell 24.44% to $2.01. Cango's stock is trading at a volume of 361.4K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 258.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $293.3 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) stock declined by 23.64% to $1.43. Kaival Brands Innovations's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 12.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.6 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
