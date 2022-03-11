 Skip to main content

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2022 12:34pm   Comments
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Guardforce AI Co (NASDAQ:GFAI) stock rose 81.4% to $0.98 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 156.3 million shares, making up 3307.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $28.3 million.
  • Shoals Technologies Gr (NASDAQ:SHLS) stock rose 15.31% to $18.04. Trading volume for Shoals Technologies Gr's stock is 3.0 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 148.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) shares increased by 12.64% to $2.94. Trading volume for NN's stock is 216.9K as of 12:30 EST. This is 112.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) stock rose 8.75% to $3.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.7 million.
  • Singularity Future (NASDAQ:SGLY) shares moved upwards by 7.97% to $7.85. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 732.0K shares, making up 66.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $172.5 million.
  • LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) shares moved upwards by 7.72% to $12.77. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.6 million shares, making up 348.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

 

Losers

  • DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) shares fell 38.9% to $2.06 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, DiDi Global's stock is trading at a volume of 131.0 million, which is 609.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 billion.
  • Full Truck Alliance Co (NYSE:YMM) stock fell 18.02% to $5.74. Trading volume for Full Truck Alliance Co's stock is 12.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 191.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 billion.
  • OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) stock fell 15.36% to $0.74. As of 12:30 EST, OceanPal's stock is trading at a volume of 5.4 million, which is 115.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.9 million.
  • EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) stock decreased by 15.26% to $10.33. Trading volume for EHang Holdings's stock is 801.9K as of 12:30 EST. This is 116.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $572.5 million.
  • Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) stock fell 13.92% to $3.65. Trading volume for Polar Power's stock is 241.4K as of 12:30 EST. This is 63.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $46.6 million.
  • BEST (NYSE:BEST) stock decreased by 12.52% to $0.56. The current volume of 2.3 million shares is 144.6% of BEST's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $217.6 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

