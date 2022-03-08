12 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) stock moved upwards by 40.4% to $5.04 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 62.2 million shares is 4098.0% of Nine Energy Service's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $165.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Independence Contract (NYSE:ICD) stock moved upwards by 23.5% to $6.21. Trading volume for Independence Contract's stock is 2.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 959.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $59.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- US Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) stock moved upwards by 22.29% to $7.73. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 36.0 million shares, making up 8129.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $197.7 million.
- Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) shares increased by 21.44% to $4.28. Trading volume for Gevo's stock is 15.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 181.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $863.5 million.
- PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) stock increased by 18.8% to $23.57. PBF Energy's stock is trading at a volume of 6.6 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 206.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion.
- Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) stock increased by 18.47% to $7.31. Vertex Energy's stock is trading at a volume of 11.7 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 474.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $463.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
Losers
- Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) shares declined by 48.9% to $3.83 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Imperial Petroleum's stock is 65.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 287.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) stock decreased by 26.63% to $1.02. ION Geophysical's stock is trading at a volume of 11.3 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 451.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.2 million.
- Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) shares decreased by 22.77% to $3.02. Borr Drilling's stock is trading at a volume of 4.9 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 517.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $452.1 million.
- Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) shares decreased by 17.86% to $1.15. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.0 million shares, making up 807.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.0 million.
- ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) stock fell 16.13% to $1.82. The current volume of 3.2 million shares is 565.2% of ENGlobal's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $64.1 million.
- TOP Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) shares fell 15.11% to $1.26. As of 12:30 EST, TOP Ships's stock is trading at a volume of 3.7 million, which is 495.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-energy-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers