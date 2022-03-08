 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 1:31pm   Comments
Share:
12 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) stock moved upwards by 40.4% to $5.04 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 62.2 million shares is 4098.0% of Nine Energy Service's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $165.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Independence Contract (NYSE:ICD) stock moved upwards by 23.5% to $6.21. Trading volume for Independence Contract's stock is 2.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 959.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $59.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • US Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) stock moved upwards by 22.29% to $7.73. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 36.0 million shares, making up 8129.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $197.7 million.
  • Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) shares increased by 21.44% to $4.28. Trading volume for Gevo's stock is 15.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 181.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $863.5 million.
  • PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) stock increased by 18.8% to $23.57. PBF Energy's stock is trading at a volume of 6.6 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 206.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion.
  • Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) stock increased by 18.47% to $7.31. Vertex Energy's stock is trading at a volume of 11.7 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 474.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $463.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

 

Losers

  • Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) shares declined by 48.9% to $3.83 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Imperial Petroleum's stock is 65.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 287.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) stock decreased by 26.63% to $1.02. ION Geophysical's stock is trading at a volume of 11.3 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 451.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.2 million.
  • Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) shares decreased by 22.77% to $3.02. Borr Drilling's stock is trading at a volume of 4.9 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 517.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $452.1 million.
  • Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) shares decreased by 17.86% to $1.15. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.0 million shares, making up 807.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.0 million.
  • ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) stock fell 16.13% to $1.82. The current volume of 3.2 million shares is 565.2% of ENGlobal's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $64.1 million.
  • TOP Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) shares fell 15.11% to $1.26. As of 12:30 EST, TOP Ships's stock is trading at a volume of 3.7 million, which is 495.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-energy-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (ENG + BORR)

11 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
76 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
68 Biggest Movers From Friday
8 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
10 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
68 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com