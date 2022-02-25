 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2022 12:37pm   Comments
Share:
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) shares increased by 26.8% to $6.59 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for IronNet's stock is 33.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 1039.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $585.0 million.
  • Block (NYSE:SQ) stock increased by 24.32% to $118.1. Block's stock is trading at a volume of 38.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 258.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $67.8 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) stock rose 20.0% to $2.75. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 581.4K shares, making up 27.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $51.9 million.
  • Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) stock rose 18.65% to $14.31. The current volume of 168.9K shares is 312.3% of Bel Fuse's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $177.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) shares moved upwards by 18.47% to $9.39. Airgain's stock is trading at a volume of 97.7K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 159.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $94.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) shares moved upwards by 18.3% to $17.79. The company's market cap stands at $220.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

 

Losers

  • Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) stock fell 37.1% to $29.11 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Everbridge's stock is 6.7 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 536.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) shares decreased by 24.9% to $18.28. Trading volume for LivePerson's stock is 7.0 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 653.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) stock decreased by 22.13% to $3.92. The current volume of 5.6 million shares is 451.9% of Latch's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $558.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) shares fell 18.48% to $214.72. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 6.9 million, which is 256.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $30.0 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares decreased by 15.26% to $3.0. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 752.8K shares, making up 22.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) shares decreased by 14.04% to $3.49. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 977.9K, which is 200.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (AAOI + AIRG)

45 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 25, 2022
Applied Optoelectronics's Return on Invested Capital Overview
Applied Optoelectronics: Q4 Earnings Insights
Airgain: Q4 Earnings Insights
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com