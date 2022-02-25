12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) shares increased by 26.8% to $6.59 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for IronNet's stock is 33.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 1039.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $585.0 million.
- Block (NYSE:SQ) stock increased by 24.32% to $118.1. Block's stock is trading at a volume of 38.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 258.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $67.8 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) stock rose 20.0% to $2.75. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 581.4K shares, making up 27.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $51.9 million.
- Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) stock rose 18.65% to $14.31. The current volume of 168.9K shares is 312.3% of Bel Fuse's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $177.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) shares moved upwards by 18.47% to $9.39. Airgain's stock is trading at a volume of 97.7K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 159.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $94.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) shares moved upwards by 18.3% to $17.79. The company's market cap stands at $220.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
Losers
- Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) stock fell 37.1% to $29.11 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Everbridge's stock is 6.7 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 536.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) shares decreased by 24.9% to $18.28. Trading volume for LivePerson's stock is 7.0 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 653.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) stock decreased by 22.13% to $3.92. The current volume of 5.6 million shares is 451.9% of Latch's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $558.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) shares fell 18.48% to $214.72. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 6.9 million, which is 256.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $30.0 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares decreased by 15.26% to $3.0. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 752.8K shares, making up 22.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) shares decreased by 14.04% to $3.49. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 977.9K, which is 200.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
