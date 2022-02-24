 Skip to main content

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 1:55pm   Comments
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) stock rose 17.3% to $2.3 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 352.4K shares is 398.7% of Sypris Solutions's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.2 million.
  • Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) shares rose 8.91% to $48.76. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.3 million shares, making up 293.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • LL Flooring Holdings (NYSE:LL) shares rose 8.74% to $15.55. Trading volume for LL Flooring Holdings's stock is 250.0K as of 12:30 EST. This is 72.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $452.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Cazoo Gr (NYSE:CZOO) shares moved upwards by 8.71% to $3.99. As of 12:30 EST, Cazoo Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 853.3K, which is 77.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion.

 

Losers

  • Ozon Holdings (NASDAQ:OZON) stock declined by 31.7% to $10.4 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 4.6 million, which is 302.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
  • Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) stock decreased by 22.39% to $26.98. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.6 million shares, making up 441.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) stock declined by 13.88% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million.
  • Dogness (Intl) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) stock declined by 13.55% to $2.17. The current volume of 908.3K shares is 42.5% of Dogness (Intl)'s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.2 million.
  • Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) shares decreased by 13.12% to $0.54. As of 12:30 EST, Mullen Automotive's stock is trading at a volume of 23.5 million, which is 515.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.9 million.
  • FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) shares decreased by 13.04% to $8.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $141.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

