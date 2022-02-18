12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) stock moved upwards by 27.0% to $2.54 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 40.0 million shares is 1123.6% of HOOKIPA Pharma's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $76.0 million.
- Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) shares rose 16.83% to $14.02. Karyopharm Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 10.9 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 419.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Creative Medical Tech (NASDAQ:CELZ) shares moved upwards by 15.28% to $1.81. The current volume of 26.1 million shares is 1116.3% of Creative Medical Tech's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million.
- vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) shares moved upwards by 13.73% to $0.81. The current volume of 1.3 million shares is 427.7% of vTv Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.2 million.
- Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) shares rose 13.39% to $23.01. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 542.8K, which is 223.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $585.7 million.
- Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) shares moved upwards by 12.3% to $6.39. Trading volume for Vallon Pharmaceuticals's stock is 213.6K as of 12:30 EST. This is 27.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
Losers
- Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) shares decreased by 16.3% to $7.91 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $284.0 million.
- Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) shares fell 15.75% to $9.26. The current volume of 69.8K shares is 28.5% of Graphite Bio's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $537.8 million.
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) shares declined by 13.77% to $2.13. Aridis Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 532.4K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 22.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.9 million.
- Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) shares decreased by 12.6% to $1.12. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 522.4K shares, making up 7.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.1 million.
- Aesthetic Medical Intl (NASDAQ:AIH) shares fell 12.39% to $2.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.3 million.
- Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) stock decreased by 12.23% to $17.73. As of 12:30 EST, Viridian Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 64.8K, which is 72.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $385.1 million.
