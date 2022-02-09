12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) shares increased by 23.7% to $61.61 during Wednesday's regular session. Doximity's stock is trading at a volume of 8.5 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 319.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) shares moved upwards by 18.85% to $3.62. Gracell Biotechnologies's stock is trading at a volume of 577.4K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 93.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $244.6 million.
- Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) shares rose 16.91% to $9.54. As of 12:30 EST, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 908.7K, which is 42.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $557.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) stock increased by 16.16% to $5.03. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.3 million shares, making up 265.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $361.7 million.
- Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) shares moved upwards by 15.1% to $3.43. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 192.2K shares, making up 425.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $97.2 million.
- Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) shares increased by 13.5% to $0.72. The current volume of 1.8 million shares is 120.1% of Conformis's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $134.2 million.
-
Losers
- Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) stock fell 50.2% to $0.24 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 60.6 million shares, making up 2780.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.8 million.
- BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) stock fell 12.75% to $2.27. As of 12:30 EST, BioCardia's stock is trading at a volume of 965.8K, which is 72.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $38.2 million.
- Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) stock decreased by 10.09% to $24.04. Varex Imaging's stock is trading at a volume of 724.5K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 174.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $951.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) stock decreased by 9.86% to $1.24. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 293.8K, which is 131.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 million.
- Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) shares decreased by 6.84% to $2.18. Landos Biopharma's stock is trading at a volume of 71.9K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 71.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $87.7 million.
- PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) shares fell 6.32% to $5.93. The current volume of 158.8K shares is 52.1% of PLx Pharma's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $163.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers