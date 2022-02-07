 Skip to main content

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 07, 2022 1:49pm   Comments


 

Gainers

  • Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares moved upwards by 36.4% to $1.46 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 20.2 million shares, making up 999.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.3 million.
  • Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) shares rose 16.62% to $28.69. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 63.0 million shares, making up 261.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 billion.
  • Hailiang Education Gr (NASDAQ:HLG) shares moved upwards by 12.38% to $12.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $315.7 million.
  • Express (NYSE:EXPR) shares increased by 10.2% to $3.78. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 4.9 million, which is 138.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $253.4 million.
  • Regis (NYSE:RGS) shares increased by 8.21% to $1.58. The current volume of 739.1K shares is 36.9% of Regis's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Royal Caribbean Gr (NYSE:RCL) shares moved upwards by 7.39% to $81.17. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.2 million shares, making up 70.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.6 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  •  

Losers

  • Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) shares declined by 12.1% to $2.26 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for Mullen Automotive's stock is 704.4K as of 12:30 EST. This is 73.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.2 million.
  • Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) shares decreased by 11.81% to $2.39. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 244.8K, which is 95.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $41.3 million.
  • Leju Holdings (NYSE:LEJU) shares fell 8.73% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.5 million.
  • Electric Last Mile Solns (NASDAQ:ELMS) shares declined by 7.9% to $2.1. The current volume of 1.7 million shares is 250.5% of Electric Last Mile Solns's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $260.4 million.
  • Studio City Intl Hldgs (NYSE:MSC) stock declined by 7.79% to $5.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $482.3 million.
  • WW International (NASDAQ:WW) stock declined by 7.42% to $11.37. The current volume of 936.8K shares is 64.5% of WW International's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $796.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

