 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 04, 2022 12:55pm   Comments
Share:
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares rose 13.3% to $3145.69 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Amazon.com's stock is trading at a volume of 7.1 million, which is 199.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 trillion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Universal Technical (NYSE:UTI) stock increased by 10.67% to $8.24. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 201.2K shares, making up 215.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $271.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Rave Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:RAVE) stock increased by 9.72% to $1.01. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 73.1K, which is 22.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.1 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) stock increased by 9.54% to $0.53. RISE Education Cayman's stock is trading at a volume of 330.7K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 40.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.7 million.
  • Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) stock moved upwards by 9.01% to $47.63. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 4.1 million, which is 89.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.9 billion.
  •  

Losers

  • Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) stock decreased by 19.0% to $0.98 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Kaival Brands Innovations's stock is 11.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 655.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.7 million.
  • Charles & Colvard (NASDAQ:CTHR) shares fell 14.74% to $1.91. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 251.5K, which is 161.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $58.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Ford Motor (NYSE:F) stock fell 10.65% to $17.77. Trading volume for Ford Motor's stock is 135.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 122.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $71.0 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) stock decreased by 9.62% to $15.04. The current volume of 260.8K shares is 119.9% of Liquidity Services's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $499.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC) stock decreased by 8.91% to $1.84. Trading volume for Moxian (BVI)'s stock is 76.0K as of 12:30 EST. This is 36.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.5 million.
  • FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) shares fell 7.7% to $10.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $165.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + CHWY)

Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Drops 100 Points; U.S. Nonfarm Payrolls Top Estimates
28 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Jim Cramer Highlights Key Differences Between Meta And Amazon Following Earnings
Metaverse Stocks Meet Terrestrial Realities
Analyst Ratings For Amazon.com
Faceplant: Lesson's From Facebook Parent Meta Platform's Fall. Stop Losses Won't Save You. Here's What Will.
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com