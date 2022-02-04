11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares rose 13.3% to $3145.69 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Amazon.com's stock is trading at a volume of 7.1 million, which is 199.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 trillion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Universal Technical (NYSE:UTI) stock increased by 10.67% to $8.24. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 201.2K shares, making up 215.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $271.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Rave Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:RAVE) stock increased by 9.72% to $1.01. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 73.1K, which is 22.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.1 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) stock increased by 9.54% to $0.53. RISE Education Cayman's stock is trading at a volume of 330.7K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 40.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.7 million.
- Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) stock moved upwards by 9.01% to $47.63. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 4.1 million, which is 89.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.9 billion.
-
Losers
- Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) stock decreased by 19.0% to $0.98 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Kaival Brands Innovations's stock is 11.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 655.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.7 million.
- Charles & Colvard (NASDAQ:CTHR) shares fell 14.74% to $1.91. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 251.5K, which is 161.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $58.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Ford Motor (NYSE:F) stock fell 10.65% to $17.77. Trading volume for Ford Motor's stock is 135.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 122.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $71.0 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) stock decreased by 9.62% to $15.04. The current volume of 260.8K shares is 119.9% of Liquidity Services's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $499.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC) stock decreased by 8.91% to $1.84. Trading volume for Moxian (BVI)'s stock is 76.0K as of 12:30 EST. This is 36.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.5 million.
- FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) shares fell 7.7% to $10.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $165.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers