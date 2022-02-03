 Skip to main content

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
February 03, 2022 12:41pm
Gainers

  • Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) stock increased by 14.9% to $5.0 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Lightning eMotors's stock is 19.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 2129.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $374.6 million.
  • Redwire (NYSE:RDW) shares increased by 9.45% to $5.79. The current volume of 5.4 million shares is 639.1% of Redwire's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $345.4 million.
  • Antelope Enterprise Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL) shares increased by 9.2% to $1.34. As of 12:30 EST, Antelope Enterprise Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 219.8K, which is 136.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 million.
  • TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) stock moved upwards by 5.69% to $28.04. The current volume of 111.5K shares is 56.1% of TrueBlue's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $994.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) stock increased by 4.94% to $120.9. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 286.4K shares, making up 76.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) stock increased by 4.46% to $6.79. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 63.1K, which is 25.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
Losers

  • Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) stock decreased by 16.5% to $14.79 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Clarivate's stock is trading at a volume of 12.3 million, which is 264.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 billion.
  • Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) stock decreased by 11.32% to $8.54. The company's market cap stands at $50.3 million.
  • Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) shares decreased by 10.2% to $16.03. Trading volume for Fluence Energy's stock is 760.2K as of 12:30 EST. This is 67.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $867.9 million.
  • Xylem (NYSE:XYL) shares declined by 10.15% to $93.61. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.6 million, which is 155.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.8 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) shares declined by 9.59% to $29.7. The company's market cap stands at $80.4 million.
  • Virgin Orbit Holdings (NASDAQ:VORB) shares fell 9.18% to $7.92. As of 12:30 EST, Virgin Orbit Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 266.6K, which is 15.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

