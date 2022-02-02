 Skip to main content

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 02, 2022 2:21pm   Comments
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBLP) stock moved upwards by 12.4% to $9.49 during Wednesday's regular session.
  • Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) stock moved upwards by 10.68% to $38.44. The current volume of 3.1 million shares is 287.5% of Brinker International's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) shares increased by 10.53% to $8.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
  • iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) shares moved upwards by 9.28% to $6.0. The company's market cap stands at $129.3 million.
  • Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares rose 8.2% to $2.17. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 76.1K, which is 35.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $42.0 million.
  • Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) shares moved upwards by 6.48% to $65.48. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 3.4 million, which is 193.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  •  

Losers

  • Electric Last Mile Solns (NASDAQ:ELMS) shares decreased by 39.0% to $3.41 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Electric Last Mile Solns's stock is 4.0 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 883.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $422.9 million.
  • Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) shares fell 19.19% to $24.6. Groupon's stock is trading at a volume of 2.7 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 185.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $727.1 million.
  • Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) shares fell 14.53% to $5.06. As of 12:30 EST, Rent the Runway's stock is trading at a volume of 817.6K, which is 75.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $318.9 million.
  • Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) shares decreased by 11.8% to $3.14. The current volume of 231.7K shares is 22.6% of Mullen Automotive's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.4 million.
  • The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) shares fell 10.92% to $8.73. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.0 million shares, making up 61.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $806.5 million.
  • Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) stock decreased by 9.98% to $10.2. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 339.9K, which is 28.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

