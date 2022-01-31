10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) stock increased by 23.7% to $3.91 during Monday's regular session. Embark Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 586.0K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 60.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- Agora (NASDAQ:API) stock rose 20.32% to $11.25. Agora's stock is trading at a volume of 866.4K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 80.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
- Mawson Infrastructure (NASDAQ:MIGI) shares increased by 19.87% to $5.55. Trading volume for Mawson Infrastructure's stock is 293.1K as of 12:30 EST. This is 182.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $382.9 million.
- Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) stock increased by 19.32% to $3.37. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 6.4 million, which is 117.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $552.2 million.
- Park City Gr (NASDAQ:PCYG) shares rose 18.6% to $7.47. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 594.8K shares, making up 994.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $144.9 million.
- Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) stock rose 18.23% to $1.88. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 140.3K shares, making up 8.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $156.4 million.
Losers
- Kaspien Holdings (NASDAQ:KSPN) shares decreased by 4.6% to $7.21 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.9 million.
- Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) shares decreased by 4.39% to $5.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.4 million.
- Infobird Co (NASDAQ:IFBD) stock declined by 3.97% to $0.84. The company's market cap stands at $21.0 million.
- Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) stock decreased by 3.85% to $101.49. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 8.0 million, which is 440.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.6 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
