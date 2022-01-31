 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 31, 2022 12:34pm   Comments
Share:
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) shares moved upwards by 42.8% to $0.6 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Calithera Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 7.6 million, which is 372.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.6 million.
  • Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) shares rose 29.8% to $5.4. Trading volume for Provention Bio's stock is 4.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 557.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $342.2 million.
  • Genetron Holdings (NASDAQ:GTH) stock rose 20.96% to $4.27. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 342.7K, which is 106.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $379.4 million.
  • ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) shares moved upwards by 19.91% to $2.71. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 105.3K shares, making up 49.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $106.5 million.
  • Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) shares moved upwards by 19.0% to $3.52. As of 12:30 EST, Sorrento Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 8.1 million, which is 131.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) stock moved upwards by 18.7% to $3.49. As of 12:30 EST, Ontrak's stock is trading at a volume of 366.2K, which is 29.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.8 million.
  •  

Losers

  • Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) stock fell 13.1% to $22.64 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals's stock is 585.1K as of 12:30 EST. This is 257.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) stock decreased by 11.66% to $4.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.8 million.
  • Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHGP) shares declined by 10.79% to $14.72.
  • NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) stock fell 9.14% to $2.83. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares, making up 37.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $166.7 million.
  • Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) shares declined by 5.92% to $6.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $190.3 million.
  • Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) shares decreased by 5.89% to $1.76. The current volume of 109.8K shares is 47.9% of Compass Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $172.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (AMPH + BPTS)

32 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 7, 2022
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com