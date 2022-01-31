12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) shares moved upwards by 42.8% to $0.6 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Calithera Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 7.6 million, which is 372.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.6 million.
- Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) shares rose 29.8% to $5.4. Trading volume for Provention Bio's stock is 4.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 557.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $342.2 million.
- Genetron Holdings (NASDAQ:GTH) stock rose 20.96% to $4.27. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 342.7K, which is 106.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $379.4 million.
- ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) shares moved upwards by 19.91% to $2.71. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 105.3K shares, making up 49.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $106.5 million.
- Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) shares moved upwards by 19.0% to $3.52. As of 12:30 EST, Sorrento Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 8.1 million, which is 131.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) stock moved upwards by 18.7% to $3.49. As of 12:30 EST, Ontrak's stock is trading at a volume of 366.2K, which is 29.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.8 million.
-
Losers
- Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) stock fell 13.1% to $22.64 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals's stock is 585.1K as of 12:30 EST. This is 257.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) stock decreased by 11.66% to $4.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.8 million.
- Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHGP) shares declined by 10.79% to $14.72.
- NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) stock fell 9.14% to $2.83. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares, making up 37.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $166.7 million.
- Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) shares declined by 5.92% to $6.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $190.3 million.
- Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) shares decreased by 5.89% to $1.76. The current volume of 109.8K shares is 47.9% of Compass Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $172.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers