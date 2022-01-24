 Skip to main content

8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2022 12:38pm   Comments
8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares increased by 29.0% to $1.6 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 35.2 million, which is 653.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.9 million.
  • Global Internet of People (NASDAQ:SDH) shares moved upwards by 11.3% to $1.28. The company's market cap stands at $31.3 million.
  • Atlas Technical (NASDAQ:ATCX) stock moved upwards by 9.87% to $8.68. Atlas Technical's stock is trading at a volume of 132.5K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 134.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $291.7 million.

 

Losers

  • AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) shares declined by 21.3% to $4.1 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 193.8K shares, making up 5.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $56.9 million.
  • Virgin Orbit Holdings (NASDAQ:VORB) shares declined by 20.84% to $6.55. As of 12:30 EST, Virgin Orbit Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 550.0K, which is 26.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
  • Markforged Holding (NYSE:MKFG) shares decreased by 17.21% to $4.07. The current volume of 1.3 million shares is 183.3% of Markforged Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $755.4 million.
  • Singularity Future (NASDAQ:SGLY) shares decreased by 16.09% to $3.86. Singularity Future's stock is trading at a volume of 686.1K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 48.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $62.3 million.
  • Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) stock decreased by 16.09% to $5.05. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 229.8K shares, making up 2.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $48.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

