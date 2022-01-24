 Skip to main content

11 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2022 12:39pm   Comments
11 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) shares rose 35.6% to $2.17 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 5.6 million shares is 531.8% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $30.4 million.
  • Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) stock increased by 10.37% to $6.17. Akouos's stock is trading at a volume of 63.3K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 48.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $212.8 million.
  • BioDelivery Sciences Intl (NASDAQ:BDSI) stock moved upwards by 8.71% to $3.65. BioDelivery Sciences Intl's stock is trading at a volume of 2.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 149.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $360.8 million.
  • Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) stock rose 6.31% to $14.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $397.7 million.
  • MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) shares rose 4.7% to $6.9. Trading volume for MaxCyte's stock is 298.3K as of 12:30 EST. This is 37.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $692.9 million.

 

Losers

  • AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) shares declined by 27.9% to $0.75 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 311.4K shares, making up 94.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.3 million.
  • Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) stock fell 27.6% to $0.87. The current volume of 503.4K shares is 369.2% of Vyant Bio's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.1 million.
  • Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) stock declined by 26.65% to $0.27. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 564.6K shares, making up 219.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $21.8 million.
  • Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) shares declined by 26.07% to $1.73. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 899.3K shares, making up 117.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.5 million.
  • Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) stock declined by 25.0% to $1.56. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 42.8% of Bluejay Diagnostics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.4 million.
  • GBS (NASDAQ:GBS) shares decreased by 24.49% to $1.11. The current volume of 334.1K shares is 34.3% of GBS's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $16.5 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

