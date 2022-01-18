12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock increased by 19.9% to $4.88 during Tuesday's regular session. Vinco Ventures's stock is trading at a volume of 187.5 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 676.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $663.1 million.
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) shares rose 10.95% to $17.93. The current volume of 2.9 million shares is 312.1% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
- Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) shares increased by 10.71% to $1.24. As of 12:30 EST, Yunhong CTI's stock is trading at a volume of 315.8K, which is 88.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 million.
- Dogness (Intl) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) stock moved upwards by 10.36% to $3.3. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares, making up 55.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.9 million.
- Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) stock moved upwards by 8.46% to $1.34. The current volume of 563.4K shares is 40.3% of Uxin's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $534.4 million.
- Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) stock rose 8.28% to $51.73. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 10.0 million, which is 239.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 billion.
Losers
- OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) shares fell 29.6% to $0.13 during Tuesday's regular session. OneSmart Intl Edu Group's stock is trading at a volume of 13.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 69.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.3 million.
- China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) stock declined by 13.94% to $1.05. As of 12:30 EST, China Liberal Education's stock is trading at a volume of 660.5K, which is 205.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.9 million.
- Hailiang Education Gr (NASDAQ:HLG) shares decreased by 12.37% to $11.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $287.4 million.
- Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) shares fell 11.08% to $15.1. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 742.4K shares, making up 55.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) shares fell 10.67% to $11.1. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 615.2K shares, making up 154.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.3 million.
- XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) stock fell 9.35% to $2.48. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.9 million shares, making up 62.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $345.0 million.
