 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 18, 2022 12:41pm   Comments
Share:
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock increased by 19.9% to $4.88 during Tuesday's regular session. Vinco Ventures's stock is trading at a volume of 187.5 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 676.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $663.1 million.
  • Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) shares rose 10.95% to $17.93. The current volume of 2.9 million shares is 312.1% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
  • Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) shares increased by 10.71% to $1.24. As of 12:30 EST, Yunhong CTI's stock is trading at a volume of 315.8K, which is 88.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 million.
  • Dogness (Intl) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) stock moved upwards by 10.36% to $3.3. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares, making up 55.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.9 million.
  • Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) stock moved upwards by 8.46% to $1.34. The current volume of 563.4K shares is 40.3% of Uxin's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $534.4 million.
  • Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) stock rose 8.28% to $51.73. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 10.0 million, which is 239.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 billion.
  •  

Losers

  • OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) shares fell 29.6% to $0.13 during Tuesday's regular session. OneSmart Intl Edu Group's stock is trading at a volume of 13.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 69.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.3 million.
  • China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) stock declined by 13.94% to $1.05. As of 12:30 EST, China Liberal Education's stock is trading at a volume of 660.5K, which is 205.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.9 million.
  • Hailiang Education Gr (NASDAQ:HLG) shares decreased by 12.37% to $11.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $287.4 million.
  • Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) shares fell 11.08% to $15.1. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 742.4K shares, making up 55.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
  • Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) shares fell 10.67% to $11.1. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 615.2K shares, making up 154.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.3 million.
  • XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) stock fell 9.35% to $2.48. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.9 million shares, making up 62.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $345.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (BBIG + BRLT)

Mid-Day Market Update: Nasdaq Tumbles 250 Points; Activision Blizzard Shares Jump
34 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Goldman Sachs Earnings Miss Views
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
23 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
52 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com