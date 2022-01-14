12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCX) stock rose 11.1% to $2.31 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, AppTech Payments's stock is trading at a volume of 61.6K, which is 89.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.9 million.
- Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) stock moved upwards by 8.82% to $6.09. The company's market cap stands at $22.0 million.
- Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) stock moved upwards by 7.0% to $34.05. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) stock increased by 6.67% to $8.31. The current volume of 73.3K shares is 8.0% of Glimpse Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.6 million.
- Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) shares rose 6.25% to $1.36. As of 12:31 EST, Verb Tech's stock is trading at a volume of 440.5K, which is 36.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $95.8 million.
- Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) stock increased by 6.09% to $100.96. Trading volume for Onto Innovation's stock is 235.7K as of 12:31 EST. This is 80.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 billion.
Losers
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) stock declined by 13.9% to $3.21 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 1.1 million shares is 11.7% of Nxt-ID's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.5 million.
- BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) stock fell 11.63% to $6.08. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.0 million shares, making up 88.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $62.4 million.
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) shares declined by 10.27% to $0.4. As of 12:31 EST, Powerbridge Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 3.2 million, which is 35.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.5 million.
- VirnetX Holding (NYSE:VHC) shares fell 9.11% to $2.35. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 291.1K shares, making up 65.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $167.0 million.
- ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) stock declined by 9.1% to $1.2. Trading volume for ClearOne's stock is 526.7K as of 12:31 EST. This is 196.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.8 million.
- DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE:DOCN) shares decreased by 8.89% to $59.61. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.6 million shares, making up 186.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 billion.
