10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 12, 2022 12:34pm   Comments
10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) shares moved upwards by 20.4% to $6.78 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, BTCS's stock is trading at a volume of 5.8 million, which is 440.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.6 million.
  • Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) shares moved upwards by 14.26% to $35.49. As of 12:32 EST, Ebix's stock is trading at a volume of 445.8K, which is 209.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) stock increased by 8.18% to $6.74. The current volume of 89.3K shares is 93.4% of Innodata's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $183.0 million.
  • ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMSP) stock moved upwards by 8.17% to $16.01.
  • SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) shares rose 7.41% to $4.49. As of 12:32 EST, SemiLEDs's stock is trading at a volume of 326.7K, which is 243.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) stock increased by 6.18% to $18.98. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 913.5K shares, making up 144.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $882.1 million.
Losers

  • Wipro (NYSE:WIT) shares fell 8.7% to $8.68 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, Wipro's stock is trading at a volume of 3.0 million, which is 181.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $47.4 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock declined by 7.44% to $0.6. The current volume of 56.2 million shares is 295.1% of Exela Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $155.7 million.
  • Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) shares fell 6.82% to $14.76. The current volume of 360.0K shares is 187.8% of Vertex's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
  • AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) stock fell 6.36% to $5.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $251.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

