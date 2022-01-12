11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares increased by 21.4% to $1.12 during Wednesday's regular session. ShiftPixy's stock is trading at a volume of 4.1 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 111.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.3 million.
- Planet Labs (NYSE:PL) stock moved upwards by 19.32% to $6.73. Planet Labs's stock is trading at a volume of 5.6 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 127.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
- 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) shares rose 11.53% to $51.12. The current volume of 977.1K shares is 267.4% of 51job's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion.
- Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) stock rose 9.8% to $4.59. The current volume of 798.5K shares is 86.1% of Berkshire Grey's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Innovate (NYSE:VATE) shares moved upwards by 7.21% to $4.08. Innovate's stock is trading at a volume of 238.3K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 111.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $317.6 million.
- Li-Cycle Holdings (NYSE:LICY) stock increased by 6.34% to $9.56. Li-Cycle Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 84.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
-
Losers
- NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev (NASDAQ:NISN) shares fell 11.9% to $2.23 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev's stock is 230.4K as of 12:32 EST. This is 70.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.2 million.
- Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) shares fell 8.96% to $6.2. Trading volume for Hyzon Motors's stock is 4.7 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 163.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- Singularity Future (NASDAQ:SGLY) shares fell 8.3% to $4.04. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 273.6K shares, making up 19.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $65.1 million.
- Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) shares declined by 6.98% to $17.07. Kratos Defense & Security's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 129.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
- View (NASDAQ:VIEW) stock declined by 6.64% to $3.52. As of 12:32 EST, View's stock is trading at a volume of 573.1K, which is 44.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $764.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers