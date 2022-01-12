 Skip to main content

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 12, 2022 12:35pm   Comments
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Smart Share Global (NASDAQ:EM) stock rose 14.1% to $2.19 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 347.0K shares, making up 141.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $546.2 million.
  • MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) shares moved upwards by 12.71% to $0.41. Trading volume for MOGU's stock is 1.1 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 458.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $40.6 million.
  • Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE) shares increased by 9.7% to $5.65. Trading volume for Faraday Future's stock is 752.3K as of 12:32 EST. This is 42.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $166.7 million.
  • Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) shares increased by 9.21% to $1.54. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 188.2K, which is 22.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.9 million.
  • Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares moved upwards by 8.2% to $2.53. The current volume of 8.6 million shares is 35.9% of Vinco Ventures's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $344.0 million.
  • Cazoo Gr (NYSE:CZOO) shares moved upwards by 6.9% to $4.8. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 841.1K shares, making up 91.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion.
Losers

  • Dogness (Intl) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) stock fell 16.8% to $3.02 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, Dogness (Intl)'s stock is trading at a volume of 2.2 million, which is 100.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $96.0 million.
  • SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) stock decreased by 11.0% to $7.78. SIGNA Sports United's stock is trading at a volume of 79.0K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 66.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
  • ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) stock declined by 7.87% to $2.11. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 302.4K, which is 48.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $66.2 million.
  • Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares decreased by 7.5% to $3.21. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 6.1 million, which is 13.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $218.2 million.
  • Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) stock declined by 7.35% to $0.95. The current volume of 790.8K shares is 47.3% of Greenlane Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $76.0 million.
  • Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) stock decreased by 6.17% to $165.69. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 175.1K, which is 50.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

