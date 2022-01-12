12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Immuron (NASDAQ:IMRN) shares rose 36.6% to $3.58 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 35.0 million, which is 80127.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.3 million.
- electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) shares moved upwards by 23.05% to $0.66. electroCore's stock is trading at a volume of 15.0 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 2258.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $46.6 million.
- Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) shares increased by 21.63% to $6.61. The current volume of 40.8 million shares is 266.0% of Immix Biopharma's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.0 million.
- Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) stock increased by 16.77% to $13.85. As of 12:32 EST, Vigil Neuroscience's stock is trading at a volume of 301.3K, which is 28.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $391.4 million.
- Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHGP) shares rose 12.08% to $19.57.
- Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) shares rose 11.86% to $0.43. The current volume of 43.1 million shares is 1365.4% of Evofem Biosciences's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.9 million.
Losers
- Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) shares fell 24.2% to $0.36 during Wednesday's regular session. Avinger's stock is trading at a volume of 7.9 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 440.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $34.8 million.
- Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) stock decreased by 15.58% to $32.73. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.5 million shares, making up 371.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $28.7 billion.
- Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB) stock declined by 15.46% to $6.89. Trading volume for Nutriband's stock is 969.2K as of 12:32 EST. This is 24.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.5 million.
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) stock decreased by 13.63% to $2.41. Reviva Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 563.1K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 116.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.6 million.
- Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) stock declined by 13.61% to $11.11. As of 12:32 EST, Aclaris Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million, which is 276.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $680.2 million.
- Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) stock declined by 12.15% to $9.8. Theravance Biopharma's stock is trading at a volume of 3.4 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 343.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $722.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
