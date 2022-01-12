 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 12, 2022 12:35pm   Comments
Share:
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Immuron (NASDAQ:IMRN) shares rose 36.6% to $3.58 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 35.0 million, which is 80127.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.3 million.
  • electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) shares moved upwards by 23.05% to $0.66. electroCore's stock is trading at a volume of 15.0 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 2258.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $46.6 million.
  • Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) shares increased by 21.63% to $6.61. The current volume of 40.8 million shares is 266.0% of Immix Biopharma's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.0 million.
  • Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) stock increased by 16.77% to $13.85. As of 12:32 EST, Vigil Neuroscience's stock is trading at a volume of 301.3K, which is 28.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $391.4 million.
  • Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHGP) shares rose 12.08% to $19.57.
  • Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) shares rose 11.86% to $0.43. The current volume of 43.1 million shares is 1365.4% of Evofem Biosciences's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.9 million.
  •  

Losers

  • Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) shares fell 24.2% to $0.36 during Wednesday's regular session. Avinger's stock is trading at a volume of 7.9 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 440.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $34.8 million.
  • Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) stock decreased by 15.58% to $32.73. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.5 million shares, making up 371.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $28.7 billion.
  • Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB) stock declined by 15.46% to $6.89. Trading volume for Nutriband's stock is 969.2K as of 12:32 EST. This is 24.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.5 million.
  • Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) stock decreased by 13.63% to $2.41. Reviva Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 563.1K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 116.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.6 million.
  • Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) stock declined by 13.61% to $11.11. As of 12:32 EST, Aclaris Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million, which is 276.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $680.2 million.
  • Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) stock declined by 12.15% to $9.8. Theravance Biopharma's stock is trading at a volume of 3.4 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 343.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $722.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (AVGR + ACRS)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Rises 2%; Philips Shares Plummet
28 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Biogen Slumps As CMS Announces Restrictive Coverage For Aduhelm, Aclaris CMO Departs, Immuron Spikes On US Military Award
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
25 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com