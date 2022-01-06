 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

9 Consumer Staples Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 06, 2022 12:35pm   Comments
Share:
9 Consumer Staples Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) stock moved upwards by 13.3% to $66.29 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.7 million shares, making up 226.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 billion.
  • MedAvail Holdings (NASDAQ:MDVL) stock increased by 12.49% to $1.44. MedAvail Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 345.6K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 222.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.3 million.
  • Lamb Weston Hldgs (NYSE:LW) stock rose 10.17% to $69.55. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 3.6 million, which is 192.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  •  

Losers

  • Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI) stock declined by 14.4% to $4.51 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 58.5K shares, making up 153.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $40.9 million.
  • Advanced Human Imaging (NASDAQ:AHI) stock declined by 12.43% to $4.23. As of 12:31 EST, Advanced Human Imaging's stock is trading at a volume of 403.4K, which is 80.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.1 million.
  • Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) shares declined by 11.27% to $0.47. Trading volume for Pingtan Marine Enterprise's stock is 451.1K as of 12:31 EST. This is 128.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.2 million.
  • Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) shares fell 9.05% to $13.37. Rite Aid's stock is trading at a volume of 1.9 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 96.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $745.6 million.
  • Bit Brother (NASDAQ:BTB) shares decreased by 8.3% to $0.5. Trading volume for Bit Brother's stock is 990.9K as of 12:31 EST. This is 15.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.7 million.
  • China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN) stock fell 7.0% to $1.33. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 739.0K shares, making up 133.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-defensive-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (AHI + BTB)

33 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
15 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
22 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
20 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
40 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com