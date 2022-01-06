9 Consumer Staples Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) stock moved upwards by 13.3% to $66.29 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.7 million shares, making up 226.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 billion.
- MedAvail Holdings (NASDAQ:MDVL) stock increased by 12.49% to $1.44. MedAvail Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 345.6K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 222.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.3 million.
- Lamb Weston Hldgs (NYSE:LW) stock rose 10.17% to $69.55. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 3.6 million, which is 192.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
-
Losers
- Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI) stock declined by 14.4% to $4.51 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 58.5K shares, making up 153.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $40.9 million.
- Advanced Human Imaging (NASDAQ:AHI) stock declined by 12.43% to $4.23. As of 12:31 EST, Advanced Human Imaging's stock is trading at a volume of 403.4K, which is 80.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.1 million.
- Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) shares declined by 11.27% to $0.47. Trading volume for Pingtan Marine Enterprise's stock is 451.1K as of 12:31 EST. This is 128.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.2 million.
- Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) shares fell 9.05% to $13.37. Rite Aid's stock is trading at a volume of 1.9 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 96.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $745.6 million.
- Bit Brother (NASDAQ:BTB) shares decreased by 8.3% to $0.5. Trading volume for Bit Brother's stock is 990.9K as of 12:31 EST. This is 15.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.7 million.
- China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN) stock fell 7.0% to $1.33. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 739.0K shares, making up 133.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-defensive-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers