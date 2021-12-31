12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB) stock moved upwards by 186.7% to $11.21 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 101.5 million shares is 7226.8% of Nutriband's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $87.1 million.
- Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) stock moved upwards by 51.9% to $1.45. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 1.7 million, which is 1973.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $122.9 million.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) stock increased by 14.84% to $0.56. Trading volume for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals's stock is 2.0 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 197.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.1 million.
- BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) stock increased by 13.67% to $16.54. BridgeBio Pharma's stock is trading at a volume of 10.7 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 438.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
- NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) stock moved upwards by 12.12% to $2.96. Trading volume for NeuBase Therapeutics's stock is 89.3K as of 12:31 EST. This is 57.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.8 million.
- Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) stock moved upwards by 12.03% to $0.7. As of 12:31 EST, Calithera Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million, which is 75.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.5 million.
Losers
- Star Equity Hldgs (NASDAQ:STRR) shares decreased by 16.8% to $2.53 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 304.1K, which is 192.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 million.
- Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) stock declined by 10.3% to $1.52. As of 12:31 EST, Kiora Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 22.9 million, which is 211.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.2 million.
- Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHGP) shares declined by 9.55% to $17.05.
- iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) shares decreased by 9.09% to $7.9. iSpecimen's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 17.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $68.9 million.
- Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) shares decreased by 8.75% to $10.02. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 1.7 million, which is 474.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $293.6 million.
- Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) stock declined by 8.68% to $2.42. Trading volume for Kaleido Biosciences's stock is 81.5K as of 12:31 EST. This is 54.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.0 million.
