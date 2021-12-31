12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Franklin Wireless (NASDAQ:FKWL) shares rose 18.8% to $4.29 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 122.0K, which is 160.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $49.7 million.
- Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) stock rose 12.79% to $3.61. The current volume of 1.2 million shares is 389.3% of Blackboxstocks's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.6 million.
- Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) shares moved upwards by 6.93% to $3.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.7 million.
- Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) shares increased by 6.58% to $16.18. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 5.8 million, which is 179.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.
- Alpine 4 Holdings (NASDAQ:ALPP) stock moved upwards by 6.52% to $1.96. Trading volume for Alpine 4 Holdings's stock is 664.7K as of 12:31 EST. This is 31.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $350.8 million.
- Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) shares rose 5.85% to $7.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $158.7 million.
Losers
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) stock declined by 11.4% to $0.62 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, CooTek (Cayman)'s stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million, which is 103.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.6 million.
- UTime (NASDAQ:UTME) stock decreased by 7.87% to $2.81. UTime's stock is trading at a volume of 156.7K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 72.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.2 million.
- Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) stock fell 7.75% to $0.38. Trading volume for Borqs Technologies's stock is 1.2 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 33.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.2 million.
- TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) stock fell 6.73% to $8.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.5 million.
- SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) shares declined by 6.33% to $1.55. SeaChange International's stock is trading at a volume of 3.2 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 28.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.8 million.
- PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) shares fell 5.92% to $1.59. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 185.6K shares, making up 59.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.1 million.
