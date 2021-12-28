 Skip to main content

9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 28, 2021 12:42pm   Comments
9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock increased by 15.0% to $0.9 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares, making up 136.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.8 million.
  • Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) stock moved upwards by 7.86% to $17.34. Grindrod Shipping Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 167.5K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 75.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $322.7 million.
  • Titan Intl (NYSE:TWI) stock moved upwards by 6.21% to $10.77. Titan Intl's stock is trading at a volume of 528.9K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 166.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $671.8 million.
  • Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) shares increased by 6.0% to $12.54. The company's market cap stands at $254.5 million.
  •  

Losers

  • Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) shares fell 15.7% to $8.93 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 775.6K shares, making up 90.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $189.8 million.
  • TOMI Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:TOMZ) stock decreased by 11.37% to $1.95. As of 12:32 EST, TOMI Environmental Solns's stock is trading at a volume of 225.8K, which is 12.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $38.3 million.
  • Global Internet of People (NASDAQ:SDH) shares decreased by 8.47% to $1.19. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 73.5K shares, making up 449.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.1 million.
  • Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) stock decreased by 8.23% to $0.93. Trading volume for Staffing 360 Solutions's stock is 460.4K as of 12:32 EST. This is 76.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.9 million.
  • Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) shares declined by 8.03% to $3.78. Trading volume for Applied UV's stock is 317.8K as of 12:32 EST. This is 49.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $36.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

