12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 28, 2021 12:42pm   Comments
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Kandi Technologies Gr (NASDAQ:KNDI) stock moved upwards by 9.0% to $3.64 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 11.8 million shares is 978.0% of Kandi Technologies Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $281.6 million.
  • Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) stock rose 7.64% to $3.45. The company's market cap stands at $351.3 million.
  • J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) stock moved upwards by 5.68% to $18.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $185.7 million.
  • Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares increased by 4.92% to $0.37. Puxin's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 31.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $32.2 million.
  • Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN) shares increased by 4.8% to $22.02. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 262.9K, which is 74.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $649.9 million.
  • Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBLP) stock moved upwards by 4.46% to $9.35.
Losers

  • Secoo Holding (NASDAQ:SECO) shares decreased by 11.3% to $0.41 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 117.0K, which is 47.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $28.8 million.
  • Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) shares fell 10.73% to $1.25. Trading volume for Zovio's stock is 138.2K as of 12:32 EST. This is 125.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.8 million.
  • AYRO (NASDAQ:AYRO) shares fell 9.86% to $1.51. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares, making up 95.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $55.6 million.
  • Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) stock fell 9.85% to $8.06. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 544.2K shares, making up 38.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $508.0 million.
  • Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) stock fell 9.51% to $2.21. Trading volume for Beachbody's stock is 2.1 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 107.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $683.3 million.
  • Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) stock decreased by 9.01% to $5.0. Naked Brand Group's stock is trading at a volume of 4.4 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 6.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $340.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

