12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) shares increased by 17.7% to $13.39 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 25.2 million, which is 1851.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
- Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) stock rose 9.87% to $18.7. The current volume of 164.2K shares is 43.3% of Oyster Point Pharma's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $489.2 million.
- Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) stock moved upwards by 9.14% to $3.58. The current volume of 378.3K shares is 20.6% of Immix Biopharma's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.1 million.
- Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) stock rose 9.01% to $1.33. Trading volume for Qualigen Therapeutics's stock is 6.2 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 76.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.9 million.
- Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) stock increased by 8.74% to $22.01. Monte Rosa Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 75.9K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 54.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) stock moved upwards by 8.29% to $25.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $862.0 million.
-
Losers
- Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) stock decreased by 24.7% to $0.24 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 8.9 million, which is 775.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.2 million.
- Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) stock fell 19.68% to $9.23. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 9.4 million, which is 26.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $138.9 million.
- Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) shares declined by 18.16% to $0.56. Aditxt's stock is trading at a volume of 7.2 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 154.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.4 million.
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) stock decreased by 16.54% to $2.12. As of 12:32 EST, Aridis Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 949.2K, which is 112.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.7 million.
- Avalon Globocare (NASDAQ:AVCO) stock decreased by 14.38% to $0.88. As of 12:32 EST, Avalon Globocare's stock is trading at a volume of 149.8K, which is 104.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $77.9 million.
- Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) stock decreased by 13.6% to $4.32. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.3 million shares, making up 353.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers