 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 28, 2021 12:41pm   Comments
Share:
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) shares increased by 17.7% to $13.39 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 25.2 million, which is 1851.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
  • Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) stock rose 9.87% to $18.7. The current volume of 164.2K shares is 43.3% of Oyster Point Pharma's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $489.2 million.
  • Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) stock moved upwards by 9.14% to $3.58. The current volume of 378.3K shares is 20.6% of Immix Biopharma's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.1 million.
  • Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) stock rose 9.01% to $1.33. Trading volume for Qualigen Therapeutics's stock is 6.2 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 76.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.9 million.
  • Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) stock increased by 8.74% to $22.01. Monte Rosa Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 75.9K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 54.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) stock moved upwards by 8.29% to $25.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $862.0 million.
  •  

Losers

  • Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) stock decreased by 24.7% to $0.24 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 8.9 million, which is 775.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.2 million.
  • Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) stock fell 19.68% to $9.23. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 9.4 million, which is 26.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $138.9 million.
  • Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) shares declined by 18.16% to $0.56. Aditxt's stock is trading at a volume of 7.2 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 154.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.4 million.
  • Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) stock decreased by 16.54% to $2.12. As of 12:32 EST, Aridis Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 949.2K, which is 112.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.7 million.
  • Avalon Globocare (NASDAQ:AVCO) stock decreased by 14.38% to $0.88. As of 12:32 EST, Avalon Globocare's stock is trading at a volume of 149.8K, which is 104.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $77.9 million.
  • Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) stock decreased by 13.6% to $4.32. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.3 million shares, making up 353.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (ARDS + ADTX)

15 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Jumps Over 500 Points; Rite Aid Shares Spike Higher
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Rises 3%; Aldeyra Therapeutics Shares Slide
38 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com