12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 28, 2021 12:41pm   Comments
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Addvantage Technologies (NASDAQ:AEY) shares rose 15.7% to $2.13 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, Addvantage Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 10.5 million, which is 16823.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL) shares increased by 7.44% to $4.04. The company's market cap stands at $64.3 million.
  • O2Micro Intl (NASDAQ:OIIM) shares increased by 6.91% to $4.79. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 195.3K shares, making up 181.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.5 million.
  • Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) stock moved upwards by 6.56% to $16.88. Iris Energy's stock is trading at a volume of 108.7K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 27.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $929.0 million.
  • Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) shares rose 5.36% to $15.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $190.1 million.
  • Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) shares rose 4.21% to $31.65. The current volume of 1.1 million shares is 249.2% of Clear Secure's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
Losers

  • Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock fell 29.0% to $0.66 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, Powerbridge Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 8.0 million, which is 88.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.1 million.
  • Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares fell 14.38% to $4.04. Trading volume for Nxt-ID's stock is 2.9 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 22.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.9 million.
  • Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) shares decreased by 11.91% to $37.07. Grid Dynamics Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 437.7K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 97.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
  • Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) shares declined by 11.12% to $35.02. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 8.2 million, which is 63.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion.
  • CI&T (NYSE:CINT) stock fell 10.16% to $10.44. As of 12:32 EST, CI&T's stock is trading at a volume of 88.3K, which is 51.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
  • Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) stock decreased by 10.09% to $13.24. Trading volume for Argo Blockchain's stock is 194.4K as of 12:32 EST. This is 43.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $619.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

