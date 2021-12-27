10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO) shares rose 9.84% to $4.24 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 1.8 million shares is 290.9% of Sino-Global Shipping's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.4 million.
- ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) shares moved upwards by 9.1% to $121.81. As of 12:30 EST, ArcBest's stock is trading at a volume of 543.8K, which is 130.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion.
- P.A.M. Transportation (NASDAQ:PTSI) shares moved upwards by 8.83% to $71.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $798.9 million.
- Cadre Hldgs (NYSE:CDRE) stock rose 7.85% to $22.92. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 89.8K shares, making up 30.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $788.0 million.
- Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) shares moved upwards by 6.81% to $42.0. The company's market cap stands at $563.5 million.
- China Yuchai Intl (NYSE:CYD) shares increased by 6.29% to $11.73. China Yuchai Intl's stock is trading at a volume of 71.1K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 268.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $479.4 million.
Losers
- Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) stock decreased by 10.87% to $4.43 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 195.4K shares is 31.1% of Applied UV's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $43.0 million.
- Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) shares decreased by 8.81% to $3.37. Trading volume for Sunworks's stock is 798.6K as of 12:30 EST. This is 49.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.8 million.
- Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) shares decreased by 8.22% to $6.7. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 333.9K shares, making up 22.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
- Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) shares decreased by 7.53% to $3.86. Romeo Power's stock is trading at a volume of 2.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 46.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $517.2 million.
