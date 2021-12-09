 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 09, 2021 1:49pm   Comments
Share:
9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Recruiter.Com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) shares rose 10.9% to $4.17 during Thursday's regular session. Recruiter.Com Group's stock is trading at a volume of 3.9 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 3135.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.0 million.
  • Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) stock increased by 8.79% to $8.91. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
  • ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) stock increased by 6.48% to $3.12. ARC Document Solutions's stock is trading at a volume of 233.1K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 122.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $134.5 million.
  • USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) shares increased by 5.82% to $19.26. USA Truck's stock is trading at a volume of 50.9K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 48.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $171.1 million.
  • TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) shares moved upwards by 5.64% to $0.51. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 156.1K, which is 10.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.8 million.
  • Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) stock increased by 5.6% to $28.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.8 million.
  •  

Losers

  • Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) stock decreased by 46.07% to $18.18 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.2 million shares, making up 2013.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $866.5 million.
  • Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) shares decreased by 34.12% to $1.12. The current volume of 5.7 million shares is 561.65% of Code Chain New Continent's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.6 million.
  • Innovative Solutions (NASDAQ:ISSC) stock declined by 11.09% to $6.34. The current volume of 60.8K shares is 683.62% of Innovative Solutions's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $109.3 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (AIRT + ARC)

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
5 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
5 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
5 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com