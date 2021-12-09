9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Recruiter.Com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) shares rose 10.9% to $4.17 during Thursday's regular session. Recruiter.Com Group's stock is trading at a volume of 3.9 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 3135.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.0 million.
- Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) stock increased by 8.79% to $8.91. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
- ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) stock increased by 6.48% to $3.12. ARC Document Solutions's stock is trading at a volume of 233.1K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 122.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $134.5 million.
- USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) shares increased by 5.82% to $19.26. USA Truck's stock is trading at a volume of 50.9K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 48.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $171.1 million.
- TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) shares moved upwards by 5.64% to $0.51. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 156.1K, which is 10.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.8 million.
- Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) stock increased by 5.6% to $28.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.8 million.
Losers
- Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) stock decreased by 46.07% to $18.18 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.2 million shares, making up 2013.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $866.5 million.
- Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) shares decreased by 34.12% to $1.12. The current volume of 5.7 million shares is 561.65% of Code Chain New Continent's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.6 million.
- Innovative Solutions (NASDAQ:ISSC) stock declined by 11.09% to $6.34. The current volume of 60.8K shares is 683.62% of Innovative Solutions's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $109.3 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
