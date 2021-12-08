 Skip to main content

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 08, 2021 12:47pm   Comments
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) shares rose 64.35% to $3.21 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 158.3 million shares is 215098.58% of Energy Focus's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $16.3 million.
  • Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) shares rose 15.75% to $6.54. Quest Resource Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 120.8K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 142.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.3 million.
  • Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) stock moved upwards by 10.73% to $1.74. The current volume of 869.5K shares is 88.99% of Aqua Metals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.4 million.
  • Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) shares moved upwards by 10.11% to $28.09. The company's market cap stands at $328.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Gol Intelligent Airlines (NYSE:GOL) stock increased by 8.68% to $6.76. Gol Intelligent Airlines's stock is trading at a volume of 2.6 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 133.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
  • Azul (NYSE:AZUL) shares rose 8.53% to $14.37. The current volume of 2.0 million shares is 110.8% of Azul's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
  •  

Losers

  • Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares fell 8.3% to $9.01 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares, making up 86.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
  • Eneti (NYSE:NETI) shares declined by 8.2% to $8.07. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 535.9K shares, making up 186.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $315.0 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • Cadre Hldgs (NYSE:CDRE) shares decreased by 7.19% to $18.33. The company's market cap stands at $630.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • HireRight Holdings (NYSE:HRT) stock fell 5.9% to $16.68. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
  • ChargePoint Hldgs (NYSE:CHPT) stock fell 4.5% to $20.8. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 14.4 million, which is 150.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

