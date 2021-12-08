 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 08, 2021 12:48pm   Comments
Share:
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) stock increased by 20.18% to $77.58 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Lovesac's stock is 1.0 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 245.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) stock moved upwards by 15.14% to $11.25. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 387.3K, which is 137.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $385.0 million.
  • Onion Global (NYSE:OG) stock rose 12.95% to $3.4. Onion Global's stock is trading at a volume of 117.3K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 36.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $303.4 million.
  • TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) shares increased by 11.35% to $5.25. Trading volume for TAL Education's stock is 7.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 45.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion.
  • Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) stock increased by 10.13% to $22.16. Norwegian Cruise Line's stock is trading at a volume of 29.1 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 169.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 billion.
  • Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) stock rose 9.66% to $5.22. The current volume of 165.1K shares is 24.02% of Esports Entertainment's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $116.8 million.
  •  

Losers

  • Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) shares declined by 23.54% to $19.09 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Stitch Fix's stock is 21.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 763.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) stock fell 15.04% to $8.59. Trading volume for Vera Bradley's stock is 1.0 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 418.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $292.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) stock declined by 13.4% to $5.95. The company's market cap stands at $45.3 million.
  • Hailiang Education Gr (NASDAQ:HLG) stock fell 7.03% to $18.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $467.3 million.
  • Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) stock declined by 5.71% to $15.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
  • Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN) stock declined by 5.02% to $21.23. The current volume of 465.9K shares is 157.39% of Conn's's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $626.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (CONN + BIRD)

How Bad Are Conn's's Earnings? | Return On Invested Capital
54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
36 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Conn's Q3 Earnings Top Estimates
22 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For December 7, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com