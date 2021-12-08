12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) stock increased by 20.18% to $77.58 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Lovesac's stock is 1.0 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 245.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) stock moved upwards by 15.14% to $11.25. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 387.3K, which is 137.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $385.0 million.
- Onion Global (NYSE:OG) stock rose 12.95% to $3.4. Onion Global's stock is trading at a volume of 117.3K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 36.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $303.4 million.
- TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) shares increased by 11.35% to $5.25. Trading volume for TAL Education's stock is 7.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 45.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion.
- Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) stock increased by 10.13% to $22.16. Norwegian Cruise Line's stock is trading at a volume of 29.1 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 169.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 billion.
- Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) stock rose 9.66% to $5.22. The current volume of 165.1K shares is 24.02% of Esports Entertainment's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $116.8 million.
Losers
- Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) shares declined by 23.54% to $19.09 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Stitch Fix's stock is 21.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 763.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) stock fell 15.04% to $8.59. Trading volume for Vera Bradley's stock is 1.0 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 418.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $292.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) stock declined by 13.4% to $5.95. The company's market cap stands at $45.3 million.
- Hailiang Education Gr (NASDAQ:HLG) stock fell 7.03% to $18.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $467.3 million.
- Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) stock declined by 5.71% to $15.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
- Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN) stock declined by 5.02% to $21.23. The current volume of 465.9K shares is 157.39% of Conn's's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $626.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
