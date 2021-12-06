11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Recruiter.Com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) shares rose 28.67% to $3.68 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 250.6K shares is 230.36% of Recruiter.Com Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.9 million.
- Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) stock moved upwards by 14.38% to $14.95. As of 12:30 EST, Byrna Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 508.5K, which is 169.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $353.0 million.
- Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) shares increased by 11.97% to $4.02. Trading volume for Safe Bulkers's stock is 2.7 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 147.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $488.9 million.
- Gol Intelligent Airlines (NYSE:GOL) shares moved upwards by 11.12% to $5.95. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.4 million shares, making up 127.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) shares moved upwards by 10.97% to $20.38. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 692.5K shares, making up 61.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) stock rose 10.83% to $1.33. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 366.9K, which is 37.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $61.2 million.
Losers
- ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) stock decreased by 12.53% to $14.06 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
- Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) stock decreased by 12.0% to $7.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
- Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) stock fell 8.58% to $128.49. Trading volume for Encore Wire's stock is 228.9K as of 12:30 EST. This is 99.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
- Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) stock decreased by 8.44% to $25.52. The company's market cap stands at $69.0 million.
- Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) shares decreased by 8.1% to $126.09. As of 12:30 EST, Vicor's stock is trading at a volume of 248.9K, which is 157.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 billion.
