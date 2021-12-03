 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 03, 2021 1:03pm   Comments
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) stock moved upwards by 32.58% to $4.72 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 45.2 million, which is 189488.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.9 million.
  • iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) shares moved upwards by 19.67% to $15.33. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 5.7 million, which is 120.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.7 million.
  • CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) stock increased by 18.75% to $1.71. The current volume of 6.0 million shares is 443.45% of CTI BioPharma's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $165.3 million.
  • PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) shares moved upwards by 9.83% to $23.35. The current volume of 430.6K shares is 102.89% of PetIQ's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $680.3 million.
  • Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) shares rose 8.6% to $6.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $161.1 million.
  • AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) shares increased by 7.48% to $11.24. The company's market cap stands at $625.5 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
Losers

  • Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) shares decreased by 40.19% to $5.37 during Friday's regular session. Esperion Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 15.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 1163.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $156.0 million.
  • Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (NYSE:DNA) stock fell 20.26% to $8.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 billion.
  • Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) shares declined by 19.74% to $4.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) shares fell 17.07% to $13.56. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 71.1K, which is 65.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $668.4 million.
  • Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) stock fell 14.77% to $10.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
  • Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) shares fell 14.46% to $53.79. As of 12:30 EST, Valneva's stock is trading at a volume of 164.4K, which is 140.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

