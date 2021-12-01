 Skip to main content

8 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 01, 2021 12:46pm   Comments
8 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) stock increased by 13.61% to $5.59 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Vertex Energy's stock is trading at a volume of 9.9 million, which is 485.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $353.7 million.
  • Transportadora de Gas (NYSE:TGS) stock increased by 10.12% to $4.46. Transportadora de Gas's stock is trading at a volume of 235.5K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 157.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $671.4 million.
  • REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) shares moved upwards by 8.74% to $98.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $590.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • California Resources (NYSE:CRC) shares moved upwards by 7.83% to $42.13. California Resources's stock is trading at a volume of 229.7K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 22.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion.
  •  

Losers

  • Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) shares decreased by 7.58% to $1.22 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Nine Energy Service's stock is trading at a volume of 215.9K, which is 88.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.0 million.
  • Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) stock fell 7.58% to $1.83. Trading volume for Nordic American Tankers's stock is 1.7 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 63.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $314.6 million.
  • Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) shares declined by 7.15% to $22.47. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 273.5K, which is 209.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) stock fell 7.05% to $12.93. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.1 million, which is 147.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $754.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-energy-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

