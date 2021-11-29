10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Fisker (NYSE:FSR) shares rose 8.94% to $21.56 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Fisker's stock is trading at a volume of 6.3 million, which is 68.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 billion.
- Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) shares rose 8.71% to $13.29. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 9.1 million shares, making up 170.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion.
- Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) shares rose 6.84% to $119.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.7 billion.
- Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) shares increased by 6.69% to $34.57. Trading volume for Li Auto's stock is 21.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 313.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.7 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
-
Losers
- Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS) shares decreased by 10.32% to $23.21 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $394.3 million.
- Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) shares decreased by 10.31% to $2.63. Trading volume for Beachbody's stock is 1.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 70.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $813.2 million.
- RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) shares declined by 10.1% to $1.96. The company's market cap stands at $54.0 million.
- Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares fell 9.47% to $4.21. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 61.3K, which is 17.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.4 million.
- Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) stock decreased by 9.46% to $12.35. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 4.1 million, which is 99.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) shares fell 8.7% to $1.05. Waitr Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 3.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 24.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $132.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers