12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) shares moved upwards by 118.21% to $86.87 during Monday's regular session. Krystal Biotech's stock is trading at a volume of 5.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 3295.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
- Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) stock increased by 109.56% to $4.38. As of 12:30 EST, Petros Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 139.6 million, which is 2180.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $57.5 million.
- iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) shares increased by 33.52% to $23.38. iSpecimen's stock is trading at a volume of 35.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 1022.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $162.8 million.
- Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) stock increased by 26.12% to $1.4. Avenue Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 7.1 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 6864.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $26.1 million.
- Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) stock moved upwards by 20.0% to $2.04. Qualigen Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 21.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 428.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $59.3 million.
- Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) shares moved upwards by 17.88% to $6.79. The company's market cap stands at $87.5 million.
-
Losers
- Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) shares declined by 23.46% to $17.32 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $491.9 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Allied Healthcare Prods (NASDAQ:AHPI) stock fell 21.58% to $6.53. As of 12:30 EST, Allied Healthcare Prods's stock is trading at a volume of 3.3 million, which is 270.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $26.1 million.
- Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) stock declined by 19.59% to $16.01. The company's market cap stands at $426.9 million.
- Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) stock fell 14.16% to $11.22. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.7 million, which is 87.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.9 million.
- Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) stock decreased by 14.1% to $15.72. The company's market cap stands at $608.4 million.
- Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) shares decreased by 12.74% to $10.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $263.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers