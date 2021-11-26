 Skip to main content

6 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 26, 2021 12:49pm   Comments
Losers

  • Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) shares decreased by 17.05% to $51.15 during Friday's regular session. Callon Petroleum's stock is trading at a volume of 2.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 152.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion.
  • Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) stock decreased by 15.32% to $57.85. The current volume of 923.5K shares is 121.54% of Laredo Petroleum's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $987.5 million.
  • SM Energy (NYSE:SM) shares decreased by 14.69% to $28.42. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.4 million, which is 94.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion.
  • Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ:CDEV) stock declined by 14.56% to $6.13. As of 12:30 EST, Centennial Resource Dev's stock is trading at a volume of 8.6 million, which is 142.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
  • Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) stock fell 12.85% to $38.76. The current volume of 1.7 million shares is 116.27% of Matador Resources's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 billion.
  • PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) stock decreased by 11.3% to $12.1. Trading volume for PBF Energy's stock is 2.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 57.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-energy-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

